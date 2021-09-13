What Is The Song From The Lexus 'A Different Frontier' Commercial?

A delirium of muted vocal chops builds impossibly, then gives way to a stuttering, Flume-esque saw chord atop a thrusting kick drum. A voiceover informs us about some Lexus cars (that they would really like you to buy) and we see a suave-looking, sexy man driving one of them. But let's be honest — our focus is on that sweet, sweet jam. Sorry, Lexus, but all that talk about safety features is making it difficult to Shazam this song (however great a good song pairing can be for a commercial).

While plenty of people may be interested in buying the same kind of car that this sexy man was paid to drive in the commercial, plenty of others just want to know where they can hear that song in the background, preferably sans the ad voiceover. As it turns out, the song is by a popular EDM artist with a long history in the music business that extends far beyond commercial spots to major festivals, collaborations, and mentoring newer artists. Here's the scoop on that earworm of a tune.