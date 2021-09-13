Apple TV+'s Time Bandits Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Apple TV+ has been gaining steam since the streaming site's launch in 2019, with shows like "Ted Lasso" garnering serious praise, and even more highly anticipated originals on the horizon. Back in March 2019, the subscription service announced that a TV series reboot of "Time Bandits" was in the works (via Express U.K.), and with some big names attached to the project. The foremost is Taika Waititi, director of "Thor: Ragnarok" and co-creator of "What We Do in the Shadows," who is set to direct the show's pilot. Also on board is Terry Gilliam, who wrote and directed the original 1981 film, and will be serving as an executive producer for the series.

While "Time Bandits" might not be an instantly familiar title for some, the fantasy comedy has become something of a cult classic over the years. At the time of its release, it was a huge breakout hit for Gilliam (via Box Office Mojo), yet seems to have disappeared from the public's consciousness over time. So for those who are curious what to expect from the new reboot series, here is what we know about "Time Bandits" so far.