Patton Oswalt Reveals What It's Really Like Playing Marvel's MODOK - Exclusive

Patton Oswalt is a busy guy. Between playing Principal Durbin in "A.P. Bio" and diving into his villainous side in Marvel's "M.O.D.O.K," it's honestly a wonder how the actor has any free time for himself.

While these two shows couldn't be more different, though, Oswalt has noticed a similarity between the main characters of both series. "A.P. Bio" centers around a disgraced philosophy professor named Jack Griffin (Glen Howerton). Meanwhile, "M.O.D.O.K." features Oswalt's MODOK (aka, Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), a brilliant yet narcissistic supervillain intent on world domination and revenge ... and, well, that certainly sounds familiar to anyone caught up on their "A.P. Bio" binge sessions.

During an exclusive interview with Looper for the new season 4 of "A.P. Bio," Oswalt dished on what it was like playing MODOK in the self-titled series. He also compared the dastardly villain to a certain beloved antihero from "A.P. Bio." Who knew the shows had so much in common?