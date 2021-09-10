Mixtape Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Netflix is going analog with "Mixtape," an upcoming family film that revolves around an emotionally significant cassette tape. It's set at the turn of the millennium and follows a girl on a journey as she tries to learn about who her late parents were by reconstructing the songs on a broken mixtape they made for each other.

"Mixtape" has been in the works for a very long time. The script, which was written by Stacey Menear, was included on the 2009 Black List, the annual list of Hollywood's best unproduced screenplays, according to Deadline. In 2012, Deadline reported that the movie was set up with director Tom Vaughn, but as the years went by it ended up not happening. Now, more than a decade after Menear won the American Zoetrope screenwriting contest with his script, the movie is ready to go.

"Mixtape" is directed by Valerie Weiss, who is best known as a director of TV shows like "Outer Banks," "Scandal," and "How to Get Away with Murder," with script rewrites by "The Half of It" writer-director Alice Wu, according to Deadline.

Here's what else we know so far about "Mixtape," which is not to be confused with "Soundtrack," a canceled Netflix show that was originally called "Mixtape" when it was developed as a pilot for Fox.