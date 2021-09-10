No Time To Die Has Already Broken A Huge James Bond Record
The upcoming James Bond film, "No Time to Die," marks the end of an era for the franchise. The film will bring an end to Daniel Craig's time as James Bond, a period that's offered a darker and more complicated portrayal of 007 than any of the franchise's previous eras. "No Time to Die" also counts "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of its co-writers and promises to introduce an intriguing new supervillain in the brilliant and dangerous Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). Describing Safin, "No Time to Die" director Cary Joji Fukunaga simply told Empire, "There's a new generation of bad guys coming up."
In terms of plot, "No Time to Die" is set five years after the last Bond film, 2015's "Spectre," and sees Craig's James Bond retired from his life as an MI6 agent with a license to kill. That is, until his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), pulls him back for one last mission. Based on the film's previous trailers, it looks like "No Time to Die" will finally force Bond to face the personal demons that have dogged him ever since 2006's "Casino Royale."
Fittingly, Daniel Craig's swan song as the character should have plenty of time to tell its story too. Here's exactly how long "No Time to Die" is.
No Time to Die's massive runtime revealed
United Artists has revealed (via IndieWire) that the final runtime for "No Time to Die" clocks in at a hefty 163 minutes. That makes it the longest James Bond movie of all time. The previous record-holder was 2015's "Spectre," which ran for 148 minutes, while "Casino Royale" came in at 144 minutes long and "Skyfall" ran for 143 minutes. Ironically, Daniel Craig also starred in the shortest James Bond film of all time, 2008's "Quantum of Solace," which boasts a slim 106-minute running time (via Commander Bond). Before the Craig era, the shortest bond film was the very first, 1962's "Dr. No," which featured a 110-minute runtime (via Screen Rant).
United Artists also announced that tickets for "No Time to Die" can go on sale in the United States on September 17, 2021. American theaters can also reportedly begin screening the film on Thursday, October 7 at 4 p.m. The film's official American premiere date is October 8.
This will also be the first Daniel Craig-led Bond film released by United Artists instead of Sony. The latter studio is, however, set to release "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" one week ahead of "No Time to Die" on October 1, giving audiences a difficult choice to make once the Bond film hits theaters. Fortunately, we'll find out whether "No Time to Die" lands with a bang or a whimper in just a few short weeks.