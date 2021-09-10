No Time To Die Has Already Broken A Huge James Bond Record

The upcoming James Bond film, "No Time to Die," marks the end of an era for the franchise. The film will bring an end to Daniel Craig's time as James Bond, a period that's offered a darker and more complicated portrayal of 007 than any of the franchise's previous eras. "No Time to Die" also counts "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of its co-writers and promises to introduce an intriguing new supervillain in the brilliant and dangerous Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). Describing Safin, "No Time to Die" director Cary Joji Fukunaga simply told Empire, "There's a new generation of bad guys coming up."

In terms of plot, "No Time to Die" is set five years after the last Bond film, 2015's "Spectre," and sees Craig's James Bond retired from his life as an MI6 agent with a license to kill. That is, until his old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), pulls him back for one last mission. Based on the film's previous trailers, it looks like "No Time to Die" will finally force Bond to face the personal demons that have dogged him ever since 2006's "Casino Royale."

Fittingly, Daniel Craig's swan song as the character should have plenty of time to tell its story too. Here's exactly how long "No Time to Die" is.