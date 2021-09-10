The Trailer For The Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Animated Miniseries Will Crack You Up

Over the past few years, fans have gotten used to a certain dark tone in most DC adaptations, which makes the new trailer for the family-friendly animated show "Aquaman: King of Atlantis" a breath of fresh air. Released today, the trailer shows that the miniseries will follow Aquaman's first day on the job as the leader of his people.

Clearly, the TV project has decided to go with an animation style reminiscent of quirky shows that also appeal to adults, such as "Adventure Time," "Rick and Morty," and "Thundercats Roar" — albeit with an even more brightly-hued, glossy sheen to it. The trailer shows that the series going for a campier type of humor, similar to what was in style in comic books when Aquaman was first created. In the trailer, Arthur Curry has his closest companions by his side: Vulko (Thomas Lennon) and Mera (Gillian Jacobs). In a hilarious bit, he also clearly finds that his throne is not particularly comfortable. Dignity is not on display here, and he has not won over his diverse lot of new subjects yet.

Viewers might be surprised at how cute and lighthearted this version seems — and to learn how soon they can check this miniseries out for themselves.