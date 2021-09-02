Here's What To Expect From The HBO Max Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Animated Miniseries

An upcoming animated miniseries is bringing "Aquaman: King of Atlantis" to HBO Max. While details about the project remain thin, a first look and plot synopsis have given fans at least an idea of what they can expect when the series finally arrives.

When Variety first revealed the animated miniseries back in January 2021, it noted that the project would be under the supervision of James Wan. Wan is perhaps best known for his innovative horror franchises such as "Saw" and "The Conjuring," but he also directed the 2018 film "Aquaman." Despite the involvement of Wan as a producer, the new animated project will target a younger audience than the feature film did. Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, noted that it would be "an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming."

Fans have already gotten a brief first look at the project, per /Film, but an even better preview of what's to come on "Aquaman: King of Atlantis" can be found in the official synopsis provided by WarnerMedia. Here is what fans can look forward to from HBO Max's animated miniseries.