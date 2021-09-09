The Captain Marvel Reference You Missed In What If...? Episode 5

Contains spoilers for "What If...?" Episode 5

Throughout all of the "What If...?" episodes, there are easter eggs scattered about for MCU fans to eat up. Episode 5 ("What If... Zombies!?") is full of nods to former properties in the universe, and it even features a fun reference to Harry Potter. On the Marvel end of things, Episode 5 includes a famous location visited in two "Captain America" properties. The surviving heroes track down a beacon to Camp Lehigh, where Vision is hiding out with a zombie Wanda and bodiless Scott Lang. Camp Lehigh is the former training base of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), which later became the first home of SHIELD. It was destroyed in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" but appears to be in working condition in "What If...?"

In her brief appearance in Episode 5, Natasha Romanoff is also wearing Yelena Belova's vest from "Black Widow," which was another fun easter egg for fans to discover. A third hidden detail was a reference to "Captain Marvel," and it was easily missed if you aren't on top of your MCU history or if you're not knowledgeable about its aircrafts.