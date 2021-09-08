The Harry Potter Reference You Missed In What If...? Episode 5

Episode 5 of "What If...?" showed viewers what would happen if zombies entered the MCU. Most of the Avengers were infected with the virus, so Earth's Mightiest Heroes weren't available to help bring down the threat. Those who remained and were uninfected included Peter Parker, Sharon Carter, Hope Van Dyne, Okoye, Bucky Barnes, Happy Hogan, and Bruce Banner. Kurt from "Ant-Man" was also along for the ride, and later in the episode, we learned Vision, Scott Lang, and T'Challa were all alive. Out of that group, only Peter, Scott, and T'Challa survive, and there is a glimmer of hope that they might be able to save the planet from the virus.

Despite the tragic events in the episode, there was plenty of comedic relief from Scott, who thankfully was voiced by Paul Rudd. He even admits in the episode that he copes with sadness by telling dad jokes, and it was one lousy pun after the other while he was on screen. One of Scott's best moments comes as the group is fleeing Camp Lehigh as a zombified Wanda seeks to destroy them all. He shouts out a famous Harry Potter phrase which you could have easily missed.