Picard Season 2 Trailer Features A Lot Of Familiar Faces

"Star Trek" fans hadn't seen Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) for over 20 years until the character returned to lead the Paramount+ series, "Picard." The show follows a disillusioned version of the hero who's still dealing with everything he experienced during his time in Starfleet. The series looks at how his past adventures affect the future, especially when he crosses paths with a mysterious young android (Isa Briones). CBS and Paramount were clearly impressed with the show, as "Picard" was quickly renewed for Season 2, and Season 3 was recently given the green light on Star Trek Day (via Deadline).

The first season ends with Picard's consciousness being transferred into a synthetic body, meaning he can continue exploring the stars along with Soji Asha (Briones) and the rest of the La Sirena crew. "Picard" was met with high praise, as it currently holds an 87% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Idato calling it "wonderfully unpredictable." On the other hand, fans clearly weren't as impressed with the show since it also has a 55% audience rating on the aggregator site.

But regardless, Jean-Luc is set to continue going where no man has gone before in Season 2. Details have been kept under wraps as the series continues to look at the future of "Star Trek" through the lens of Picard's past — but the latest Season 2 trailer teases what to expect when it arrives in 2022. The footage reveals some very interesting details about the former captain's next adventure, while also showing off two classic "Star Trek" villains.