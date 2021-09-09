Picard Season 2 Trailer Features A Lot Of Familiar Faces
"Star Trek" fans hadn't seen Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) for over 20 years until the character returned to lead the Paramount+ series, "Picard." The show follows a disillusioned version of the hero who's still dealing with everything he experienced during his time in Starfleet. The series looks at how his past adventures affect the future, especially when he crosses paths with a mysterious young android (Isa Briones). CBS and Paramount were clearly impressed with the show, as "Picard" was quickly renewed for Season 2, and Season 3 was recently given the green light on Star Trek Day (via Deadline).
The first season ends with Picard's consciousness being transferred into a synthetic body, meaning he can continue exploring the stars along with Soji Asha (Briones) and the rest of the La Sirena crew. "Picard" was met with high praise, as it currently holds an 87% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Idato calling it "wonderfully unpredictable." On the other hand, fans clearly weren't as impressed with the show since it also has a 55% audience rating on the aggregator site.
But regardless, Jean-Luc is set to continue going where no man has gone before in Season 2. Details have been kept under wraps as the series continues to look at the future of "Star Trek" through the lens of Picard's past — but the latest Season 2 trailer teases what to expect when it arrives in 2022. The footage reveals some very interesting details about the former captain's next adventure, while also showing off two classic "Star Trek" villains.
It puts the 'Q' in Borg Queen
The "Picard" Season 2 trailer isn't a lengthy affair, clocking in at two minutes long — but it teases a number of tantalizing details about the next batch of episodes. Mainly, that John de Lancie is reprising his role as Q, the cosmic villain from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." He's sporting gray hair and a goatee this time around, but he hasn't changed his mischievous ways. He taunts Picard at home before warping reality into a "totalitarian nightmare."
This new version of the universe spurs Picard to assemble the La Sirena crew to travel back to the 21st century in an attempt to fix the future. Q isn't the only returning character from "The Next Generation" era, as the Borg Queen also has a role to play. "First Contact" star Alice Krige isn't reprising the character for the series, however; instead, the cybernetic villain is played by Annie Wersching, and the trailer shows how creepy she's going to get, as we see the Queen menacing Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill).
Clearly, the show will keep exploring what makes Picard tick, because he has his own history with the Borg. Fans will remember he was briefly assimilated into the hive back in "The Next Generation" Season 3, Episode 26, "The Best of Both Worlds Part 1." Most of the main cast from Season 1 is also coming back for Season 2, including Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine, although she has none of her Borg implants in the totalitarian future, which is a surprising twist. This suggests that she was never abducted by the Borg as a child and had a normal life in Starfleet.
We'll get more answers when the second season of "Picard" arrives on Paramount+ in February 2022.