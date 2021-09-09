The Real Reason Ben Kingsley Returned To The MCU For Shang-Chi

Contains spoilers for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" exceeded most expectations recently by taking in $94.4 million over the Labor Day Weekend. The film also, notably, found room to surprise Marvel fans everywhere by bringing back Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery.

At first glance, it wouldn't seem like Trevor Slattery would have a place in the world of "Shang-Chi." The character first appeared in 2013's "Iron Man 3" as an out-of-work actor hired to impersonate The Mandarin by the villainous Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce). "Shang-Chi," meanwhile, introduces the real Mandarin, Wenwu (Tony Leung), and it's eventually revealed that he didn't appreciate Slattery pretending to be him in "Iron Man 3." In fact, he even went so far as to capture Trevor and throw him in a dungeon. Despite that, Trevor's appearance in "Shang-Chi" isn't just a cameo. Instead, once the film's heroes cross paths with him, Trevor actually helps them to locate the fabled mystical village of Ta Lo.

Kingsley is, obviously, one of the most decorated and revered actors to ever appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he doesn't seem at first glance to be someone who would reprise his "Iron Man 3" role simply because Marvel wanted him to. With that in mind, "Shang-Chi" screenwriter Dave Callaham recently revealed exactly how he and the rest of the film's creative team lured the legendary actor back to the MCU.