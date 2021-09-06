The Hilarious Way Ben Kingsley Agreed To Appear In Shang-Chi

Contains spoilers for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is the newest release from Marvel Studios that is captivating MCU fans at the box office. The film centers around Master of Kung Fu Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his quest to take down his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) — the fearful Ten Rings organization leader. A handful of new characters are introduced in the film, including Shang-Chi's pal Katy (Awkwafina), sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhan), and mother Li (Fala Chen). Benedict Wong reprises his role as sorcerer Wong, marking his fourth appearance in an MCU film.

Also popping up in "Shang-Chi" for a fun cameo is Trevor Slattery — a character made famous by Sir Ben Kingsley in "Iron Man 3." ​​Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) pays the out-of-work actor to impersonate The Mandarin, so Extremis-related accidents could be masked as terrorist attacks. Trevor is locked up at the end of "Iron Man 3" thanks to the intervention of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and it seemed like we would never see the kinda-sorta-villain again. It was a delight to see him show up in "Shang-Chi," and it turns out that convincing Kinglsey to appear in the movie was relatively easy — and quite hilarious.