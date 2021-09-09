Gossip Girl Reboot Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

The "Gossip Girl" reboot — a continuation and standalone sequel of the 2007 CW show of the same name — aired on HBO Max in July of 2021. Developed by Joshua Safran (who worked as a writer on the original show), the series follows a new group of wealthy teens at Manhattan private school Constance Billard — including half-sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak), as well as the guy they're both interested in, Obie (Eli Brown) — along with a brand new Gossip Girl. This time, the anonymous gossip blogger is run by ... the Constance Billard teachers, fed up with their spoiled students and led by English teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson).

The first season was split into two parts, each with six episodes, and the first part concluded its run mid-August this year. "Gossip Girl" Season 1 Part 2 is slated to begin airing later this year to jump back into the teens' drama, including the cliffhanger ending, in which the Julien-Zoya-Obie love triangle comes to a head.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the last episodes of the season, they may have been wondering what the future of the show looks like beyond the six episodes airing in November. Well, as of today, "Gossip Girl" fans have just gotten the news they've been waiting for.