This Beloved Keanu Reeves Sequel Crushing It On Netflix Right Now

You know how it goes: You meet somebody, they rub you the wrong way, you steal their car, you destroy their beagle. It's pretty boilerplate stuff — the sort of thing that you do every day without even thinking about it, like brushing your teeth or driving to work in a car you just stole. What made "John Wick" such a gripping story was the way that it flipped the script on these actions, asking "what if doggy murder came with consequences?" Here, your standard, work-a-day son of mobster royalty finds himself in a sticky situation after stomping the puppy of the titular John Wick. Wick goes on a tear, screaming through the underbelly of New York City with the dead-eyed tenacity of a blood-starved shark with a whole bunch of guns. Vengeance is wrought. The dog is avenged. A new dog is acquired. All is right in the world.

But then comes "John Wick: Chapter 2," which turns the premise of the first film on its head. "Maybe," the film posits, "some people get upset when their relatives get stomped, the same way that John Wick got upset about his stomped-up dog." More murdering takes place. Common gets a knife stuck in his torso. John finds himself up against the murdering-people community at large, with an "excommunicado" order plastered to his chest. It's the second worst kind of 'icado you can get, right after overripe avocado. John and his new, unstomped dog go on the run, with danger around every corner.

This is the world that viewers can expect to walk into if they flip on "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," the threequel that's making waves on Netflix right this minute. It's a world of action. A world of adventure. A world where the exchange rate on giant gold coins remains bamboozlingly inconsistent. Like, you can use one to buy a gun or a gin and tonic? Whatever, that's not the point.