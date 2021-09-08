The Surprising Way That Fans Can Get A First Look At The Matrix: Resurrections

By heading to a website entitled "The Choice is Yours" fans are given the option to pick either a red pill or a blue pill. From there, things get really interesting, as the footage changes depending on what time fans choose a pill on the website. After choosing the red pill, the screen quickly transitions to the iconic Matrix code before Yahya Abdul Mateen II's grand voice says, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real."

The really interesting part is when he says "Right now you believe it's ... " before noting the precise time fans are watching the video. It's a brilliantly immersive piece of viral marketing, that's for sure. But what about if you choose the blue pill? Well, Neil Patrick Harris' voice comes in over the code saying "Do you remember how you got here? You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction." Also saying "What's real is here and now ... " before also adding the specific time.

The red and blue pill videos are all intercut with small snippets of footage from the film, some showing Jonathan Groff with his mouth closing up like Neo's does in the first film, while an eerie city is filled with strangers in the background. Of course, Neo also shows up ready for a fight, albeit with longer hair. And one creepy shot shows him standing in front of a mirror taking a blue pill, but his reflection isn't his own. As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, there are 18,000 variations of the teaser, which all feature different footage. Do you have the time and the patience to find them all?

If not, you can just wait until the full trailer drops on Thursday, September 9.