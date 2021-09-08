The Surprising Way That Fans Can Get A First Look At The Matrix: Resurrections
"The Matrix" is (understandably) regarded as one of the best science fiction films of all time, boasting an 88% critics rating and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its bold premise, revolving around most of humanity being trapped in a virtual prison by machine overlords, is fascinating and enthralling. Lana and Lilly Wachowski followed up the 1999 film with "The Matrix: Reloaded" and "The Matrix: Revolutions," which expanded the franchise to more mixed results, though Keanu Reeves is always a joy to watch in the leading role.
When "The Matrix: Resurrections" was announced back in 2019, many fans were concerned about the story, since the series doesn't necessarily demand another sequel. The third film pretty well wraps up the proceedings. However, the impressive cast quickly swayed many naysayers — Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their respective roles as Neo and Trinity, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, and Neil Patrick Harris are all set to take the red pill for the first time.
Ahead of the December 22 release date, Warner Bros. is giving fans a first look at "The Matrix: Resurrections" by making them choose their reality.
The choice is yours
By heading to a website entitled "The Choice is Yours" fans are given the option to pick either a red pill or a blue pill. From there, things get really interesting, as the footage changes depending on what time fans choose a pill on the website. After choosing the red pill, the screen quickly transitions to the iconic Matrix code before Yahya Abdul Mateen II's grand voice says, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real."
The really interesting part is when he says "Right now you believe it's ... " before noting the precise time fans are watching the video. It's a brilliantly immersive piece of viral marketing, that's for sure. But what about if you choose the blue pill? Well, Neil Patrick Harris' voice comes in over the code saying "Do you remember how you got here? You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction." Also saying "What's real is here and now ... " before also adding the specific time.
The red and blue pill videos are all intercut with small snippets of footage from the film, some showing Jonathan Groff with his mouth closing up like Neo's does in the first film, while an eerie city is filled with strangers in the background. Of course, Neo also shows up ready for a fight, albeit with longer hair. And one creepy shot shows him standing in front of a mirror taking a blue pill, but his reflection isn't his own. As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, there are 18,000 variations of the teaser, which all feature different footage. Do you have the time and the patience to find them all?
If not, you can just wait until the full trailer drops on Thursday, September 9.