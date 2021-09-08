The Surprising Way Christopher Lloyd Compares Doc Brown To Rick Sanchez

In true Adult Swim fashion, the late-night channel has been releasing live-action shorts of Rick and Morty – without any elaboration, beyond including the names of various dimensions within the cartoon show's established multiverse — starring Doc Brown himself as Rick Sanchez.

Fortunately for fans, the director of these shorts, Paul B. Cummings, has supplied a bit more info on the making of them, albeit not spilling too much detail on what they mean for the series mythology itself. This information came via Cummings answering some questions from Gizmodo's entertainment section, io9, and while (presumably due to a non-disclosure agreement) he couldn't go too deep with any of the specifics that are currently keeping fans up at night — for instance, he could not answer whether the shorts are somehow canon, or whether there are on the way, and any of that stuff — he did share some intriguing tidbits about Christopher Lloyd's approach to playing Rick.

Lloyd's inclusion, of course, is a fun reference to how the animated character is very clearly a homage to his famed Dr. Emmett Brown from "Back to the Future." However, there are some notable differences between the two fictional mad scientists, and this played directly into how Lloyd approached the twisted personality of Rick, and why he was able to so definitively embody the parody version of his classic character during the filming of these 15-second shorts.