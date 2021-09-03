Adult Swim's Live-Action Rick & Morty Tease Has Fans Screaming
At this point, every "Rick and Morty" fan worth their salt knows that the series is based on the characters Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) from "Back to the Future."
As the story goes, "Rick and Morty" co-creator and voice actor of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, created a rough sketch comedy of Doc and Marty, which was even more vulgar and offensive than the show inspired by it. Evidently, it was popular enough that people wanted more, but because they couldn't or didn't want to obtain the rights from "Back to the Future," they made a lawsuit-safe version of the characters, Rick and Morty.
Now, however, we appear to have come full circle, with Christopher Lloyd himself appearing to be playing Rick Sanchez in a teaser that may or may not lead to anything else, given Adult Swim's track record. Here are some points to keep in mind when hyping responsibly.
Our best guesses for the live-action actors are Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell
If this were any other studio, it would be a safe bet that the teaser they release will be for, well, something they're trying to tease. However, this is Adult Swim we're talking about, which seems to think that April 1 is 365 days per year, so nothing is certain with that company.
In fact, we don't even know for certain that the 82-year-old Christopher Lloyd is playing Rick in the teaser, although it certainly looks and sounds like him. We think it's more likely that they got the actor than them using his likeness through CGI or makeup, but again, we don't trust Adult Swim at all. They could have his name in the credits and we'd still be raising an eyebrow.
The actor for Morty is almost certainly not Fox, however, as even he is nearing 60 years old. Instead, they got an actor closer to Morty's typical age of around 14 years, which many people in the comments say looks a lot like actor Jaeden Martell.
Fans are excited but skeptical of whether the teaser is actually teasing anything
Speaking of fan comments, Facebook user "Jesse Johnson" hopes Summer is played by Ariana Grande, while "Michael Carney" hopes Kaley Cuoco lands the part. "Beau Cephus" is staying skeptical, saying, "This is nothing going nowhere. Just a 'hey cool is Christopher Llyod'. Calm your t**s everyone," while others would have preferred William Dafoe or Peter Capaldi to portray Rick. Of course, there are tons of fans freaking out in the comments as well.
It also appears that Paul B. Cummings directed the teaser, although he didn't elaborate on whether there is going to be more live-action "Rick and Morty" after the short teaser.
For all we know, this could be a clip for a scene in the actual "Rick and Morty" show where they travel to a live-action dimension, an actual live-action "Rick and Morty" adaptation, or absolutely nothing. The Season 5 two-part finale of the animated "Rick and Morty" series airs on Adult Swim on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 11 p.m.