Adult Swim's Live-Action Rick & Morty Tease Has Fans Screaming

At this point, every "Rick and Morty" fan worth their salt knows that the series is based on the characters Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) from "Back to the Future."

As the story goes, "Rick and Morty" co-creator and voice actor of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, created a rough sketch comedy of Doc and Marty, which was even more vulgar and offensive than the show inspired by it. Evidently, it was popular enough that people wanted more, but because they couldn't or didn't want to obtain the rights from "Back to the Future," they made a lawsuit-safe version of the characters, Rick and Morty.

Now, however, we appear to have come full circle, with Christopher Lloyd himself appearing to be playing Rick Sanchez in a teaser that may or may not lead to anything else, given Adult Swim's track record. Here are some points to keep in mind when hyping responsibly.