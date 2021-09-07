Who Is The Masked Person In Shang-Chi?

Marvel's newest smash hit, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," changes a lot of details from the source material. To be clear, the movie really only uses the bare bones of the 1970s "Shang-Chi" comics, changing and updating the storyline as needed to create a superhero story free of the harmful stereotypes that were baked into the original incarnations of the characters. As such, the depiction of many of the movie's heroes and villains are a major departure from their comic counterparts, who were already not widely known.

Among these characters is a mysterious masked fighter who challenges Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) throughout the movie — and here's that mystery, solved.

Among Wenwu's (Tony Leung) Ten Rings army, two stand out for their skill and importance: Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) — aka the giant dude who attaches a blade to his hand — and a nameless masked person, who helped train Shang-Chi in his youth. Within the movie's flashbacks, we see that besting the masked fighter is a sign of Shang-Chi's prowess in martial arts — and success in his training — but it's also clear that the young boy suffered at this person's hand.

The two of them have a spectacularly lit battle in Macau right before Wenwu shows up to bring Shang-Chi home, which concludes right after Shang-Chi gains the upper hand. Then, the masked fighter perishes in Ta Lo, when one of the Soul Eaters does what it does best and eats his soul. He's a short lived character, but he provides plenty of conflict with his blade and flashiness with his killer costume.

This mysterious figure came into the MCU and left it in the course of one movie, without saying a word, so just who is it behind the mask?