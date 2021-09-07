Celebrities React To The Death Of Michael K. Williams

Tributes came from people who knew Williams outside of "The Wire" as well.

"I feel punched in gut to learn we've lost Michael K Williams," wrote Edward Norton, who directed Williams in the film "Motherless Brooklyn." "Soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I've had in my career. My admiration for his talent was boundless, like so many. If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period. He had a really rare gift for being fully present in the moment & for conveying the layers under the words. He ran so deep. He was also kind & generously enthusiastic. I'll be forever grateful that he graced 'Motherless Brooklyn' & that I got to share space & time w him. RIP."

"Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn't easy and a truly great dude. A huge loss," writer Travon Free tweeted. "Somebody tell God, Omar coming."

"Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul," actress and television personality Aisha Tyler wrote. "I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King."

Journalist Sage Young shared about the work Williams did to help young people. "I used to be on staff at one of the many organizations Michael K Williams supported, and he was the one celebrity you could always count to show up," she wrote. "He shared his time, talent, and spirit with those kids, and the impact of that cannot be overstated."