Did Jeffrey Dean Morgan Just Confirm Negan's Fate On The Walking Dead?

"The Walking Dead" has been on the air for more than a decade. Let that settle for a second. It's safe to say that in the early days of the series' run, even the most optimistic of fans couldn't have foreseen "The Walking Dead" lasting as long as it has. Nor could they have imagined how much cast turnover the series could tolerate without seeing its creative fortunes crater.

Fans of the Robert Kirkman comics series that inspired "The Walking Dead" would be quick to point out many of the show's departures were always part of the narrative. Others (like Andrew Lincoln's heroic Rick Grimes), not so much. Even as characters too numerous to recount have come, gone, and occasionally returned to "The Walking Dead" over the years, the show has continued to boast a fervid fan base who've embraced major departures and series spin-offs with just as much intensity.

Not surprisingly, at least one more "The Walking Dead" spin-off is actually in the works, with Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) set to continue their story at series' end. And if Jeffrey Dean Morgan has any say about it, his Negan may get a spin-off too. The actor recently told TVLine, "There've been things discussed with me and network people" regarding such a series, thus teasing his character may survive Season 11, despite Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) sincerest hopes to the contrary.