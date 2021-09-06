This Is How Alaqua Cox Is Getting Ripped To Play Marvel's Echo

Created by the duo of David Mack and Joe Quesada, Maya Lopez made her Marvel Comics introduction in May of 1999. As a youth, she watched her father die right in front of her and was then raised by the man responsible: Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk. Adopting the alias of Echo, his guidance coupled with her photographic reflexes made her a skilled combatant capable of going toe-to-toe with the likes of Daredevil the Avengers — all despite her deafness. She has been a hero, a villain, and a Ronin, and now she's about to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the MCU has continued to expand, it has bled over into other mediums besides the cinema. Most prominently, Disney+ has become the place to be for long-form, character-driven stories centering on lesser-known Marvel favorites. "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki" have proven massively successful, prompting Marvel Studios to move forward with a host of impending titles. Once "What If...?" wraps up, "Hawkeye" is next on the release slate, where — alongside Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop – Alaqua Cox will debut her take on Echo.

In the fashion of countless MCU additions before her, Cox is going above and beyond to prepare for the role of Echo. That includes pumping some serious iron to achieve that patented superhero physique.