The Cast Of Shang-Chi Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Co-Star Tony Leung

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu sat down and discussed all things "Shang-Chi." In a portion of the interview, the cast spilled their feelings on co-star Tony Leung. The well-respected Honk Kong-born actor lived up to his reputation while filming "Shang-Chi," and his co-stars had nothing but incredible things to say about his acting style and personality in general. Awkwafina noted that working with Leung "is just like a really incredible treat." She went on to say that if anyone else played Wenwu, it would have been "a completely different performance."

Liu furthered the kind sentiments about Leung saying, "he's just so incredibly expressive. He's able to say so much sometimes not ever opening his mouth." The actor added that Leung has a "humble and paternal" demeanor and said it felt like he was looking out for everyone on set. Munteanu agreed with everything his co-stars said and added a fun tidbit of information about Leung that had the others cracking up. "He's a legend on the glass as well," the Romanian actor commented. "He's a very good drinker. I'm telling you that."

It's no surprise that Leung's reputation precedes him, as his "Shang-Chi" co-stars had nothing but wonderful things to say about him. It's hard to believe he could play a villain like Wenwu so convincingly — knowing what we know about him as a person off-screen.