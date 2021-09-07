Fala Chen Dishes On Her With Fight Scene With Tony Leung In Shang-Chi - Exclusive

"That was actually well planned way before we even started our training," Chen explained to Looper. "I was amazed. I've never been in a production where they've already had the choreographers and the stunt doubles film the whole scene with real rigs and real special effects." A version of the scene was already in the can before she even arrived. As such, they were able to show her what she had to learn — and she was amazed with the results.

"Then we went into the basic stands and the Tai Chi forms for my character," she continued. "Just started with basic training for over a month before we started shooting that scene. So I had plenty of time to really learn the whole spirit of Tai Chi, the kind of the philosophy behind the Tai Chi form. But also just like the very specific precise movement and knowing exactly what frame they would shoot it."

All this rehearsal meant that it wasn't particularly stressful to make the scene. It took several weeks for it all to come together.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in theaters now.