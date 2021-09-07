Young Shang-Chi's Actor Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Tony Leung - Exclusive
One of Marvel's biggest gets is nabbing Hong Kong film legend Tony Leung to play the villain in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."
As Wenwu, Leung uses the power of the Ten Rings to conquer his enemies for multiple lifetimes — but he also removes them for a time, when he decides to care for his family. Few people got a more complete view of the Tony Leung Experience than Jayden Zhang, who played young Shang-Chi. He got to see Leung — as Wenwu — at both his most vulnerable and his most vicious.
Looper recently spoke with Zhang, during which we asked him about what it was like working with Leung. "It's just so surreal and crazy," he said. "I think he's just one of the best actors that I've ever seen. And really it's kind of scary a little bit how he can enter his character. He can be completely immersed inside of his character. And one time I even forgot, hey, is this a nice guy I met offset? Or is this super mean scary villain dad?"
"Some of the funnest scenes ever"
Looper also asked Jayden Zhang about the scenes where Shang-Chi's family is relatively normal, spending time together and playing games like Dance Dance Revolution. "They were probably some of the funnest scenes ever in the movie. Since this is my first movie project, I've no idea what it's like to do other things. But I haven't had more fun in a long time. Especially Tony, because as I said, he can completely immerse himself in the character and it's like he's really my dad."
He later expressed a fondness for the "one scene where all four of the younger family members were together, and we had tons of fun shooting that. It was almost like a real family."
Fala Chen, who played Shang-Chi's mother, agreed with this in a separate interview with Looper: "The best time I spent was with Tony and the kids, just having a lot of fun on set." She also noted that "sometimes we really have to create that comfortable environment for them to really feel that it's real, feeling that it's comfortable and they feel safe." Zhang's answer — and the big smile he gave while offering it — are proof of a mission accomplished.
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in theaters now.