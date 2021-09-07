Young Shang-Chi's Actor Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Tony Leung - Exclusive

One of Marvel's biggest gets is nabbing Hong Kong film legend Tony Leung to play the villain in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

As Wenwu, Leung uses the power of the Ten Rings to conquer his enemies for multiple lifetimes — but he also removes them for a time, when he decides to care for his family. Few people got a more complete view of the Tony Leung Experience than Jayden Zhang, who played young Shang-Chi. He got to see Leung — as Wenwu — at both his most vulnerable and his most vicious.

Looper recently spoke with Zhang, during which we asked him about what it was like working with Leung. "It's just so surreal and crazy," he said. "I think he's just one of the best actors that I've ever seen. And really it's kind of scary a little bit how he can enter his character. He can be completely immersed inside of his character. And one time I even forgot, hey, is this a nice guy I met offset? Or is this super mean scary villain dad?"