Jayden Zhang Gets Candid About Playing Young Shang-Chi - Exclusive Interview

When you auditioned, did you know it was going to be a Marvel movie?

No, not at all. We did a blind audition and we had no clue what we were doing. All they gave us were the scenes and to request that we knew how to speak Mandarin and that we had some previous martial arts experience.

So you do have some previous martial arts experience — what have you done?

Yes. I have taken multiple karate lessons.

So besides Shang-Chi, who's your favorite Marvel hero?

Oh, Iron Man definitely! Because he's just so cool and fun. And also he's really smart.

Oh, very, very good choice there. Do you read comic books yourself?

Yes. I am quite a big comic book fan. I read lots and lots and lots of comic books and sometimes I even try to make my own, but the idea always runs out of steam at the end.

What kind of comics do you like to make?

Well, it's just those silly little ones. There's lots of jokes in it, but with tiny little action scenes. It's kind of fun!

What are your favorite comics to read?

I like to read, just to be honest, I'm open to any kind of comics and I think I've read Captain Underpants, Dogman and some others. I really forgot the name though, because I haven't gone to the library in a long time.