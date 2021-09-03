Fans Of The Republic Of Sarah Just Got The Worst News

This past June marked the series premiere of The CW's rural underdog drama, "The Republic of Sarah." The series is set in a fictional New Hampshire town, where a villainous mining company called Lydon Industries has been pitted against an uprising of the town's citizens led by high school history teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker). After discovering a loophole in the Canadian-U.S. territory markers, Cooper convinces the helpless hamlet of Greylock to declare its independence from the U.S., thus preventing the company from being able to turn the town and its environment upside down in a quest for profit.

In the series, Cooper's estranged brother (who has no love for Greylock) acts as the lawyer and subsequent evil face of corporate America. Essentially, it's a classic David and Goliath story that — not unlike Netflix's popular fantasy drama "Ragnarok" — modernizes an age-old narrative by adding in an environmental element.

Unfortunately for fans of the freshman drama, it appears "The Republic of Sarah" will not be returning for a second season. In a recent Instagram post, the show's creator Jeffrey Paul King shared the news with followers, confirming that the season "will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our Series Finale."

While the news may come as a surprise to die-hard fans of the series, there appears to be at least a few reasons why the network ultimately decided not to renew the show.