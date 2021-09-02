Yellowstone Season 4 Trailer Teases A Tough Road Ahead

Over its first three seasons on Paramount Network, "Yellowstone" has become the neo-Western thrill ride the television loving masses never knew they needed. Set largely on a vast Montana cattle ranch, "Yellowstone" tells the tale of the Dutton family, and their ongoing battles to keep that very ranch in their own clutches. To date, those battles have seen John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his crew have face off against opportunistic reporters, nefarious developers, shady politicians, and all manner of baddies across the board.

Along the way, they've had to do some seriously shady things themselves, which has only lengthened their already long list of mortal enemies. As "Yellowstone" fans no doubt recall, things came to a head and then some with one of those enemies in the series' shocking Season 3 finale, with the fates of every Dutton save for Jamie (Wes Bentley) hanging in the balance after a series of coordinated attacks. All that uncertainty has made for a torturous wait for the show's upcoming fourth season, which is set to make its Paramount Network debut on November 7, 2021 via a super-sized two-hour season premiere.

Ahead of that momentous event, Paramount has finally released a trailer for the new season of "Yellowstone," and it certainly looks like things are about to get crazy in Big Sky Country.