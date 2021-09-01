We Finally Know When 1000-Lb Sisters Will Return

2020 saw the arrival of "1000-lb Sisters" on TLC, putting the lives of siblings Tammy and Amy Slaton on small screens across the globe. As fans watched the two sisters embark on a challenging weight loss journey, they became heavily invested in their personal lives and made it clear that they wanted more. The network and the reality-TV stars obliged, giving audiences a second season in early 2021, providing the world with an update on their progress and plenty of entertaining moments between the two at the same time.

Season 2 of "1000-lb Sisters" wrapped up in early March of 2021 after only 10 episodes, with the Slatons' half-brother, Chris Combs, now also a focal point of the program. Amy is now a mom, giving birth to her son Gage at the tail-end of the season, and Tammy survived a lengthy case of COVID-19 — being hospitalized for some time because of it. These life changes, coupled with the sisters' continued commitment to losing weight, are a lot to handle and left no shortage of questions in viewers' minds as to where their story is going next.

Thankfully, we've finally gotten an exciting update as to when we can plan on "1000-lb Sisters" coming back for its third season.