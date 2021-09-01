Fans Of Vacation Friends Just Got The Best News Ever
Contains spoilers for "Vacation Friends"
"Vacation Friends" is the new comedy from Hulu about a couple who make friends with another couple on vacation, only to find that their vacation friends aren't ready for the good times to end. Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji play Marcus and Emily, partners who take a weeklong vacation to Mexico. Marcus is planning to propose to Emily, but when they meet Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner), everything goes wrong. The chaos continues months later when Ron and Kyla crash Marcus and Emily's wedding — but in the end, Marcus and Emily realize that Ron and Kyla are good friends after all.
As reported by Deadline, after "Vacation Friends" premiered on August 27, 2021, it had the best opening weekend of any original film released on Hulu. With a reception like that, it was practically inevitable that "Vacation Friends" would get a sequel. And Hulu and 20th Century Studios' didn't take long to make things official.
The Vacation Friends will definitely be going on another getaway
On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Deadline reported that a sequel to "Vacation Friends" is officially in the works. Deadline also reported that Howery, Orji, Cena, and Hagner would all return for the second helping, along with director Clay Tarver and producer Todd Garner. The sequel will be called "Honeymoon Friends."
It's unlikely that plot details about "Honeymoon Friends" will be available any time soon. But the day before the sequel was announced, Yvonne Orji told CinemaBlend what she wants in the second go-round: "You know, I would like to see Idris Elba. Just strip himself off the James Bond aesthetic and then just be placed in some zany situations and have to like, roll with the punches. Yeah," Orji said. "With the British accent mind you, and the salt and pepper beard. So it's kind of like he's on vacation, maybe on a honeymoon and we're like 'A-ha, we got you.'"
In response, Clay Tarver said that corralling his four stars was already a directing challenge, but also didn't rule out the possibility that "Honeymoon Friends" will have an expanded cast.
More information about "Honeymoon Friends" will likely be available in the coming months.