Fans Of Vacation Friends Just Got The Best News Ever

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Deadline reported that a sequel to "Vacation Friends" is officially in the works. Deadline also reported that Howery, Orji, Cena, and Hagner would all return for the second helping, along with director Clay Tarver and producer Todd Garner. The sequel will be called "Honeymoon Friends."

It's unlikely that plot details about "Honeymoon Friends" will be available any time soon. But the day before the sequel was announced, Yvonne Orji told CinemaBlend what she wants in the second go-round: "You know, I would like to see Idris Elba. Just strip himself off the James Bond aesthetic and then just be placed in some zany situations and have to like, roll with the punches. Yeah," Orji said. "With the British accent mind you, and the salt and pepper beard. So it's kind of like he's on vacation, maybe on a honeymoon and we're like 'A-ha, we got you.'"

In response, Clay Tarver said that corralling his four stars was already a directing challenge, but also didn't rule out the possibility that "Honeymoon Friends" will have an expanded cast.

More information about "Honeymoon Friends" will likely be available in the coming months.