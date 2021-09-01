The Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Has Fans Going Nuts

The wait for Season 3 of "Doom Patrol" is getting shorter, and today marks the first time we've seen an official extended preview. HBO confirmed the release date of September 23 as the premiere for the third season via the show's new trailer, which dropped today. In less than three minutes, they gave us a big glimpse at what's in store for and already fans are very excited. Season 3, which is set to debut exclusively on HBO Max, will feature all of the original cast returning as well as some new faces.

First and foremost is the introduction of the Doom Patrol's arch enemy, the Brotherhood of Evil, a sinister group of supervillains led by the Brain. In the trailer, we can see the Brain himself and Monsieur Mallah, the Brain's ape sidekick. Also shown is Madame Rouge, played by Michelle Gomez. No word yet on what other members of the the Brotherhood of Evil will be appearing, but there's still an entire season ahead of us, which will likely hold more than a few surprises for DC diehards.

We already know that the Sisterhood of Dada will arrive to cause trouble for the Doom Patrol, but what do fans think of this latest trailer? Let's just say they're hyped.