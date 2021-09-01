Did James Gunn Just Confirm The Survival Of A Dead Suicide Squad Member?
There are quite a few costumed characters who die in "The Suicide Squad" — and a bunch of these deaths happen unexpectedly, even before the movie's opening credits start to appear on the screen. If you've seen the movie, you may recall that Savant (Michael Rooker) is recruited to lead an ill-fated force into battle, and many of his team (some of whose superpowers seem, uh ... less than useful) bite the dust almost immediately in a brutal bloodbath played for morbid laughs.
However, all is perhaps not as it seems. Even though it seems that most of Savant's team, as compared to the team led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), become dead on arrival, it's worth remembering that Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) do survive the carnage to join in the rest of the movie's action, which remains as gleefully brutal as the opening salvo. And at the movie's conclusion, in a mid-credits scene, it is also revealed that the Weasel (Sean Gunn) survived, as well, after seemingly drowning upon his first moments in action.
Now, writer-director James Gunn has revealed that another member of Task Force X was perhaps also able to leave the carnage behind and live another day. During a live-tweet watch party for "The Suicide Squad" that took place on Aug. 30, Gunn spilled the news.
James Gunn says that TDK survived, too
During the watch party, Gunn tweeted: "Important to note if you look at the life signals in the Comms hub TDK isn't dead." He tagged Nathan Fillion, who plays TDK, better known as The Detachable Kid.
According to IGN, TDK is a James Gunn original creation, but he's probably based on a rather obscure DC character called Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, who failed to make it into the 301st century's Legion of Super-Heroes. In the movie, he isn't shown dead or declared so, like Weasel (Sean Gunn) is — he's left in critical condition, so this is no surprise to fans who watched the movie closely and were keeping an eye on the screens shown at home base, where Viola Davis' Amanda Waller is keeping an eye on the team she has dispatched.
Now, this confirmation from Gunn opens up a few doors for future happenings in the DC Extended Universe. The fact that TDK is still alive — and, as Gunn says, that this is an "important" fact — means he could return to be a more significant part of the action in an upcoming movie. And wouldn't that be a much better way of leveraging Fillion's formidable talents?
Also, TDK's survival may require some explanation for future outings. Fans might be very interesting in knowing how he survived and if this had anything to do with his ability to detach his limbs. We'd definitely be interested in learning more about how his ability to send his arms flying away from him makes him a bankable supervillain (or superhero) going forward. Either way, it looks like Gunn might have some interesting developments in store for the future — and "Suicide Squad" fans will just have to stay tuned.