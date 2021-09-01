Did James Gunn Just Confirm The Survival Of A Dead Suicide Squad Member?

There are quite a few costumed characters who die in "The Suicide Squad" — and a bunch of these deaths happen unexpectedly, even before the movie's opening credits start to appear on the screen. If you've seen the movie, you may recall that Savant (Michael Rooker) is recruited to lead an ill-fated force into battle, and many of his team (some of whose superpowers seem, uh ... less than useful) bite the dust almost immediately in a brutal bloodbath played for morbid laughs.

However, all is perhaps not as it seems. Even though it seems that most of Savant's team, as compared to the team led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), become dead on arrival, it's worth remembering that Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) do survive the carnage to join in the rest of the movie's action, which remains as gleefully brutal as the opening salvo. And at the movie's conclusion, in a mid-credits scene, it is also revealed that the Weasel (Sean Gunn) survived, as well, after seemingly drowning upon his first moments in action.

Now, writer-director James Gunn has revealed that another member of Task Force X was perhaps also able to leave the carnage behind and live another day. During a live-tweet watch party for "The Suicide Squad" that took place on Aug. 30, Gunn spilled the news.