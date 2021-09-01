Manifest Creator Reveals Whether The Series' Ending Will Change

"Manifest" has had a wild and crazy ride almost as intense as the plane trip its lead cast of characters went on in the pilot episode.

After three seasons on NBC, the show was abruptly canceled. It came as a shock to fans who had become invested in the mystery of how a group of people seemingly managed to travel five years into the future with no recollection of how it happened. They re-enter a world that assumed they were dead, and their family, friends, and loved ones have all moved on with their lives without them. Fans had a lot of questions that needed answering, and without a moment's notice, it appeared as though the show would always remain an enigma.

Of course, where there's a will, there's a way, and Netflix came to the rescue. In the past, the streaming platform has come to renew series like "Designated Survivor" and "Lucifer" for one more round, and it's giving that same chance to "Manifest." Netflix has ordered one final season of 20 episodes for the supernatural series.

Hardcore fans will know the original plan was for the show to have six seasons, which is a much longer time for the mystery to play out. With only 20 more episodes to close out the story, it's natural to wonder if the planned ending will change at all. Now, series creator Jeff Rake has set the record straight.