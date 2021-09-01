Meng'er Zhang Discusses Her Xialing Role In Shang-Chi, Punching Simu Liu, And More - Exclusive Interview

Do you have a background in martial arts or dance?

Oh no, actually I didn't have a martial arts background before the film, so they flew me in four months early to train. And I can tell you the training progress is, like, amazing. It's very intense, but fun. You can hear Simu and I screaming on the stunt stage from a mile away.

What martial arts did they train you in?

I learned MMA. I learned Tai chi. I learned rope dart with my weapons. All of them are very cool. And I just love all of them.

Were you a comics fan before you auditioned for this movie?

No, but I'm a huge Marvel fan. I watch all the Marvel films. My favorite hero is Ant-Man.

So what was the audition process for this like? Because I know Marvel can be a little secretive about it at times.

I didn't know I was auditioning for a Marvel film when I sent my self-tapes. I didn't even know. I just saw an audition call in a group chat and it said they needed a girl who can speak Chinese and English. So I thought, well, I can be that girl. So I sent my self-tapes without knowing anything. And when I got a call back and when they flew me to do a screencast with Simu, I found out while I was auditioning for "Shang-Chi."

What was that audition with Simu like?

It went great. I was nervous before I walked in that room because I thought, oh, it's going to be very serious. But actually everyone's so nice and everyone put me at ease and it's just very chill.

And Simu showed up in his slippers and his training suits because he had already started his training. He gave me a totally brother vibe and our chemistry is so good and he gave me space to do whatever I want to do for my character. And I think I did great.