Why Monica From Impeachment: American Crime Story Looks So Familiar

The highly anticipated third season of the true crime anthology "American Crime Story" is quickly approaching. While the first and second seasons of the riveting series focused on the murder trial of O.J. Simpson and the murder of the fashion designer Gianni Versace, respectively, Season 3 is set to dive into the scandal and subsequent trial of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, following his affair with a then-White House intern named Monica Lewinsky.

Fans are excited to watch "Impeachment: American Crime Story," thanks to the notorious popularity of the subject matter, as well as the starring cast. Sarah Paulson is set to play Linda Tripp, Lewinsky's former confidant who played a crucial part in the scandal. Clive Owen will portray Bill Clinton. Annaleigh Ashford is set to play Paula Jones, who first accused Clinton of sexual harassment and kicked off the investigation into his actions. And finally, an actor named Beanie Feldstein will be the one playing Monica Lewinsky herself.

If the name Beanie Feldstein sounds familiar, it's probably because the talented actress has appeared in several award-winning films over the last few years. Here's where you've likely seen her before.