Shazam! 2 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

When "Shazam!" hit theaters in 2019, the film took both audiences and critics by surprise with how light-hearted and funny it was (per Rotten Tomatoes). This film's tone flew in the face of the DC Extended Universe tone set by auteurs like Zack Snyder, whose gritty filmmaking sensibility yielded dark and brooding comic book movies like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the exhausting "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Despite the contrast, fans warmed to "Shazam!," which propelled the film to modest box office success, earning $366 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

Naturally, this led to the studio greenlighting a second film in the series, entitled "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Director David F. Sandberg, who directed the first film, is back in the director's chair, and he likes to offer frequent updates about the status of the sequel. Given that the pandemic has been raging on, production on "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has been slow and plagued by delays. While the film's currently scheduled to be released in 2023, it thankfully just hit a major production milestone.

Take Sandberg's word for it.