Get A Tense First Look At Yellowstone Creator's Series Mayor Of Kingstown
News about the next major original series set to land on Paramount+, "The Mayor of Kingstown," has been arriving at a steady pace, building anticipation for the Jeremy Renner-led series from the apparently prolific creator of "Yellowstone." Now fans can finally get a taste of what the show will look like, thanks to the arrival of the first official YouTube trailer ahead of the show's upcoming premiere.
That clip establishes a moody atmosphere for "Mayor of Kingstown," as viewers observe Renner's character, Mike McLusky, alongside his older brother Mitch (Kyle Chandler), investigating the prison system that sits at the center of the narrative. An ominous score underlines the trailer's tense mood, which implies more violence than it shows — until about the halfway mark, which is punctuated by gunshots and explosions. The clip also gives viewers a glimpse into some of the factions that jockey for control inside of the prison, and even features a brief appearance by "Game of Thrones" favorite Aidan Gillen, who plays a Russian mob boss serving a life sentence.
At less than two minutes long, the new trailer for "Mayor of Kingstown" doesn't answer many questions, but it does set up the show for an intriguing debut. Here is what fans need to know about the upcoming "Mayor of Kingstown" and its brand new teaser.
Mayor of Kingstown is the next major project from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan
The intensity demonstrated by the new "Mayor of Kingstown" trailer is right in line with what fans have come to expect from Taylor Sheridan, whose previous TV project, "Yellowstone," has become a flagship feature of the Paramount Network. While Sheridan is also currently expanding the "Yellowstone" universe with a forthcoming prequel series, the tone of "Mayor of Kingstown" sits more comfortably in a lineage with "Sicario," a film about a brutal Mexican drug cartel, also written by Sheridan.
"Mayor of Kingstown" takes place in a fictional Michigan town called, as the title would suggest, Kingstown. A press release from Paramount describes the McClusky brothers as a part of an influential family that serves as "power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards, and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain."
Given the strong pedigree of the show's creator, the quality of the actors starring on the show, and the tense trailer that can now be found on YouTube, it seems like fans have a lot to look forward to when "Mayor of Kingstown" debuts. Viewers can catch that premiere on Paramount+ when the first episode goes live on November 14.