Get A Tense First Look At Yellowstone Creator's Series Mayor Of Kingstown

News about the next major original series set to land on Paramount+, "The Mayor of Kingstown," has been arriving at a steady pace, building anticipation for the Jeremy Renner-led series from the apparently prolific creator of "Yellowstone." Now fans can finally get a taste of what the show will look like, thanks to the arrival of the first official YouTube trailer ahead of the show's upcoming premiere.

That clip establishes a moody atmosphere for "Mayor of Kingstown," as viewers observe Renner's character, Mike McLusky, alongside his older brother Mitch (Kyle Chandler), investigating the prison system that sits at the center of the narrative. An ominous score underlines the trailer's tense mood, which implies more violence than it shows — until about the halfway mark, which is punctuated by gunshots and explosions. The clip also gives viewers a glimpse into some of the factions that jockey for control inside of the prison, and even features a brief appearance by "Game of Thrones" favorite Aidan Gillen, who plays a Russian mob boss serving a life sentence.

At less than two minutes long, the new trailer for "Mayor of Kingstown" doesn't answer many questions, but it does set up the show for an intriguing debut. Here is what fans need to know about the upcoming "Mayor of Kingstown" and its brand new teaser.