This Game Of Thrones Favorite Just Joined Jeremy Renner In Mayor Of Kingstown

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of "Yellowstone," has a new series in the works besides his much-hyped "Y: 1883" prequel — and the cast keeps adding exciting names.

In February of 2021, Deadline reported that Sheridan was working on a new series, entitled "Mayor of Kingstown," for the Paramount+ streaming service, with Jeremy Renner — aka MCU's Hawkeye — set to star. "Mayor of Kingstown" will follow the McLusky family, who work "as power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." The series will take on relevant themes, such as systemic racism and inequality, and will offer "a stark look at [the McLusky family's] attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Following the casting of Renner, other actors have been added to the roster, including Pha'rez Lass ("Claws"), Tobi Bamtefa ("The Girlfriend Experience"), Dianne Wiest ("Let Them All Talk," "I Care A Lot") and Derek Webster ("In the Dark"). Additionally, the show's co-creator, Hugh Dillon, joined the cast in a main role, making him just as involved in front of the camera as he is behind the camera.

Now, a new slew of cast members for "Mayor of Kingstown" have been announced — including a "Game of Thrones" favorite.