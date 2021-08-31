The Ending Of The November Man Explained

You don't get to play James Bond and then jump into another spy franchise without dragging some of that history along with you.

It was always going to be noteworthy when erstwhile 007 Pierce Brosnan came back to the espionage genre in 2014's "The November Man," especially when he brought another Bond's girl along with him. The film's story follows Brosnan's Peter Devereaux, a retired CIA operative called back into action by his former boss John Hanley (Bill Smitrovich) to extract his former lover, Natalia (Mediha Musliović), who has obtained a lead on a witness of war crimes committed by the Russian president-elect Arkady Federov (Lazar Ristovski).

Natalia is killed by Devereaux's old protégé David Mason (Luke Bracey), but not before telling Devereaux to find a woman, Mira Filipova (Olga Kurylenko) who can expose Federov. Devereaux rescues Filipova, posing under an alias, from both Mason and a Russian assassin, and together they uncover Federov's crimes and the CIA's involvement in them, winning Mason back to their side in time for the final showdown.

Brosnan had reportedly been trying to get the film made since 2005 (via IndieWire), just three years after his final outing as James Bond in "Die Another Day," so clearly he saw something in the project that would be an intriguing bullet point for his post-Bond career. What was it about this particular twisty intelligence agency thriller that set it apart for an actor with so much experience playing the spy — and how does that play into the movie's ending, which clearly envisioned sequels?