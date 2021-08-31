Paramount Is Giving Paranormal Activity Fans A Halloween Present

As far as cinematic legacies go, 2007's "Paranormal Activity" has one of the most sterling as a found-footage chiller of the first order. Ditto for its status as a legit box office champ. The film — produced on a reported budget of $15,000 — shocked the whole of Hollywood by taking in close to $200 million in global ticket sales (per Box Office Mojo). It also inspired one of the more unexpected blockbuster franchises of the modern era, with six "Paranormal Activity" films released in the almost 15 years since the first one debuted. In sports, we call that a Cinderella story.

While every one of those "Paranormal Activity" sequels has proven a fruitful commercial endeavor for Blumhouse Productions and Paramount Pictures, even a franchise fan would likely argue they've been somewhat hit-or-miss in terms of quality. That hasn't stopped "Paranormal Activity" flicks from trudging through the production pipeline, with Blumhouse and Paramount announcing in 2020 the franchise's seventh film was indeed in the works.

Not long after, Paramount announced the new film would make its premiere exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming platform in March of 2022. In an unusual turn of events, it now seems fans of the franchise will be getting their paranormal found-footage groove on much sooner than expected. You read that right.