Here's How Bruce Banner Could Possibly Appear In Moon Knight

If you run into a MCU star, and then meet another MCU star immediately afterwards, there's a decent chance that they're not just casually having tea together ... especially when you already know one of them is shooting a MCU show. Per Screen Rant, this is basically what happened to instagrammer Dora Magyari, who recently ran into Mark Ruffalo in Budapest, and then into Jason Isaac — complete with photographic evidence of both, reportedly at the same hotel. Can you guess where "Moon Knight" has been filmed recently? Per Budapest Reporter ... yep, Budapest.

Now, here's where things get interesting. Fans already know that Ruffalo will rather understandably be a part of the upcoming Disney+ show "She-Hulk," which features Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner's eventually Hulk-ified cousin, Jennifer Walters. However, the prospect of Banner also turning up in "Moon Knight" might indicate that the MCU shows are setting old Bruce up as something of a cross-show presence in the vein of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Then again, it could be that Ruffalo just so happened to take a vacation in Budapest, and wandered to check out the area at the best possible time for the lucky Instagrammer. The actor himself knows the truth, but he isn't telling ... or is he?

"As the person who's responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way," Ruffalo tweeted in response to the story. Hmm.