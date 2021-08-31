The MCU Actor That Made Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Totally Starstruck

Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe is always a big deal for an actor, and doubly so when they're the star of the movie. It's difficult to comprehend the responsibility bearing down on a fresh MCU superhero face, as the potential for headlining a successful movie series looms ahead. Who knows? They might even get to be a part of the Avengers at some point down the line.

And then there's Simu Liu. From the moment the "Kim's Convenience" star joined the MCU as Shang-Chi, the multi-talented actor, stuntman, and activist has been a picture of confidence. In fact, even before he was cast as the lead for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," he tweeted at Marvel studios, challenging the powers that be. "Are we gonna talk or what?" he asked in late 2018, tagging the Marvel Twitter account and using the hashtag #ShangChi. In the summer of 2019, he replied to his own tweet: "Well, s***," indicating that there had indeed been talks, and said talks had been fruitful.

Liu is so unafraid and outspoken that he's even been known to publicly challenge the words of Disney CEO Bob Iger. Nevertheless, the newest Marvel star admits that there's one person in the MCU who left him totally dumbfounded. But who was the MCU actor that made Liu totally starstruck?