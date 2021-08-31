The New Trailer For James Wan's Malignant Is Creeping Everybody Out

The first trailer for "Malignant" was already nightmare-inducing, but the new trailer (via YouTube) brings things to a completely different level by blurring the lines between reality and nightmarish visions — which either include or are caused by a murderous thing that's creeping about, calling toy phones and real ones with reckless abandon, and throwing people around like they're rag dolls.

The new trailer tells the dreary tale of Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who had a imaginary friend called Gabriel as a kid. However, as the trailer makes abundantly clear, Gabriel might not be quite as imaginary as you'd like to think, even if Madison says she's the only one who can see it. An otherworldly force is communicating with Madison, giving her strange visions and experiences, and influencing the real world in a violent and murderous manner.

Despite all the ominous events in the trailer, it's possible that the single scariest part of it comes halfway through, when Wan himself drops by, and promises to bring his absolute horror A-game in the movie, while still trying something he's never done. "I wanted to do something that was a bit different, but yet hark back to my roots," Wan said. "You gotta take chances. If you don't, you end up making the same old thing again and again and again. I think audiences are starved for something that's new and different."

Whatever the secret behind the mysterious events in "Malignant" ultimately turns out to be, one thing is certain — Wan is clearly swinging for the fences.