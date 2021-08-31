The Real Reason Emily VanCamp Is Leaving The Resident

"The Resident" is saying goodbye to another one of its key cast members.

The Fox medical drama, which has been on the air since January 2018, follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors and staff members who work at the fictional Chastain Memorial Hospital. Actor Matt Czuchry leads the show's impressive ensemble cast, which also includes "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" star Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, and Morris Chestnut. Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, the series — like most medical dramas — relies heavily on the charisma and talents of its lead and supporting actors.

Now, it has been revealed (via EW) that star Emily VanCamp is leaving the series ahead of its upcoming Season 5 premiere. She isn't the only core cast member who has left "The Resident" in recent months either, with actress Shaunette Renée Wilson exiting the series earlier this year. Morris Chestnut is also set to appear in a much smaller capacity in the show's upcoming season than he did in its third and fourth.

VanCamp has been one of the main stars of "The Resident" ever since it premiered in 2018, and her character, Nic Nevin, has been the primary love interest for Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins, which makes the news of her departure just that much more shocking. Her exit is so surprising, in fact, that we wouldn't blame fans for wondering exactly why the actress decided to leave the Fox series.