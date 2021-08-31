The Real Reason Emily VanCamp Is Leaving The Resident
"The Resident" is saying goodbye to another one of its key cast members.
The Fox medical drama, which has been on the air since January 2018, follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors and staff members who work at the fictional Chastain Memorial Hospital. Actor Matt Czuchry leads the show's impressive ensemble cast, which also includes "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" star Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, and Morris Chestnut. Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi, the series — like most medical dramas — relies heavily on the charisma and talents of its lead and supporting actors.
Now, it has been revealed (via EW) that star Emily VanCamp is leaving the series ahead of its upcoming Season 5 premiere. She isn't the only core cast member who has left "The Resident" in recent months either, with actress Shaunette Renée Wilson exiting the series earlier this year. Morris Chestnut is also set to appear in a much smaller capacity in the show's upcoming season than he did in its third and fourth.
VanCamp has been one of the main stars of "The Resident" ever since it premiered in 2018, and her character, Nic Nevin, has been the primary love interest for Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins, which makes the news of her departure just that much more shocking. Her exit is so surprising, in fact, that we wouldn't blame fans for wondering exactly why the actress decided to leave the Fox series.
Here's why Emily VanCamp may have chosen to leave The Resident
It has not yet been officially confirmed why Emily VanCamp chose to leave "The Resident." That said, the actress did surprise fans in late August with the announcement that she and her husband, actor Josh Bowman, had recently welcomed a baby girl into their family. Taking that into account, it's possible that VanCamp wanted to step away from "The Resident" in order to spend more time with her husband and daughter.
Deadline, meanwhile, reports that VanCamp requested to be released from the show at the end of its fourth season. The outlet goes on to claim that efforts were made to keep her on for its fifth season, and although those attempts weren't successful, the show's creatives are still hopeful that VanCamp could return in a guest capacity in the future. Nevertheless, fans can apparently expect to see her character's storyline come to a conclusion fairly quickly into the show's upcoming season.
It's also worth noting that VanCamp recently appeared as Sharon Carter in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which wrapped up its season by opening the door for the actress to play the character again in the future. With that in mind, it's possible VanCamp is clearing her schedule for more Marvel work in the coming years, but it's impossible to know right now if that's actually the case.
Regardless of what VanCamp's reasons were for leaving "The Resident," fans of the show may want to prepare themselves for the chance that her character could go out in an unexpectedly emotional and tragic manner, as is heavily hinted at by a recent teaser for the show's fifth season. Fortunately, viewers will get to find out Nic's fate in just a few short weeks, when "The Resident" Season 5 premieres September 21 on Fox.