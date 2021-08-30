The Real Way John Cena Could Possibly Join The MCU

During a recent video for Esquire, John Cena was given a number of questions to answer, most of which he had plenty of fun with and made jokes out of. However, one of the questions asked him whether he'd like to play Ben Grimm AKA The Thing in Marvel's upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie. The star had a brilliant response, saying, "I would consider most anything. I think keeping yourself open to options and different perspectives is a good way to go about life." It's an answer that makes his interest in the role explicitly clear, and, to his credit, he's no stranger to playing bizarre characters on-screen (just look at the giant chrome helmet he wears as Peacemaker in "The Suicide Squad").

Taking on the "Fantastic Four" role could also possibly be an easier job for the star than playing Peacemaker was because the Thing will presumably be made using CGI — unless Marvel decides to create the character practically. But it doesn't look like Cena would turn his nose up at the role either way, with the actor adding, "This would simply be a thing that I would consider because I like to keep my perspective open to new things."

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" director Jon Watts will be at the helm of Marvel's highly-anticipated "Fantastic Four" movie, but the script for the film has yet to be completed, which means the studio likely hasn't locked in any actors for it just yet. Indeed, Deadline's Justin Kroll tweeted back in February that Marvel was only just in the process of meeting with writers for the film, so it'll probably be some time before fans know more about the project. That means that, while John Cena is a pretty great choice for The Thing, fans will just have to wait and see who Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios actually end up going with for the role.