Donnie Yen Dishes On Joining John Wick 4 - Exclusive

Looper recently spoke with martial arts movie legend Donnie Yen about "Raging Fire," his new movie in theaters now. During a wide ranging interview, we also took some time to ask about an upcoming project: "John Wick 4." The fourth installment of the popular action series is mid-development right now, and Yen is playing an as-yet undisclosed part. As such, we had to see if he was willing to say anything about the much-anticipated feature.

"I was working in other projects with one of the producers, Basil, and over the phone we were talking about our other projects," Yen said. "And he asked me, 'Donnie, do you like the 'John Wick' series?' I said, 'As a matter of fact, I do.' 'Oh, would you like to be in it?' I said, 'Well, it's depending on the material and my character.' And they were really passionate about wanting me to be in the film, and we had multiple discussions of my role, and where I'd like to take this role. And we totally, we synced, and we were on the same page. That's what happened, and there I am."