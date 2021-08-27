Get Ready For An eSports Mockumentary From The American Vandal Guys

For anyone who enjoys a good mockumentary, particularly those made by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, here's some great news: the pair are working on a new mockumentary series about eSports.

Before their latest project, Yacenda and Perrault were behind the critically acclaimed "American Vandal" series on Netflix, a parody of ultra-serious crime documentaries set in a high school. The first season, which aired in 2017, involved the investigation of a mass-defacing of the faculty's cars. Season 2 aired in 2018 and focused on a mysterious culprit who doses the school's lemonade with laxatives. Season 1 of "American Vandal" won a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Emmy for best writing for a comedy series. Before that, Yacenda and Perreault collaborated with ESPN on a series of sports documentary parodies, poking fun at titles like "Angels in the Outfield" and "Rocky IV."

Here's all the info on "Players," Yacenda and Perrault's latest project.