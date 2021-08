Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Get Ready For An eSports Mockumentary From The American Vandal Guys

For anyone who enjoys a good mockumentary, particularly those made by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, here's some great news: the pair are working on a new mockumentary series about eSports.

Before their latest project, Yacenda and Perrault were behind the critically acclaimed "American Vandal" series on Netflix, a parody of ultra-serious crime documentaries set in a high school. The first season, which aired in 2017, involved the investigation of a mass-defacing of the faculty's cars. Season 2 aired in 2018 and focused on a mysterious culprit who doses the school's lemonade with laxatives. Season 1 of "American Vandal" won a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Emmy for best writing for a comedy series. Before that, Yacenda and Perreault collaborated with ESPN on a series of sports documentary parodies, poking fun at titles like "Angels in the Outfield" and "Rocky IV."

Here's all the info on "Players," Yacenda and Perrault's latest project.