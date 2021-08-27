Get Ready For An eSports Mockumentary From The American Vandal Guys
For anyone who enjoys a good mockumentary, particularly those made by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, here's some great news: the pair are working on a new mockumentary series about eSports.
Before their latest project, Yacenda and Perrault were behind the critically acclaimed "American Vandal" series on Netflix, a parody of ultra-serious crime documentaries set in a high school. The first season, which aired in 2017, involved the investigation of a mass-defacing of the faculty's cars. Season 2 aired in 2018 and focused on a mysterious culprit who doses the school's lemonade with laxatives. Season 1 of "American Vandal" won a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Emmy for best writing for a comedy series. Before that, Yacenda and Perreault collaborated with ESPN on a series of sports documentary parodies, poking fun at titles like "Angels in the Outfield" and "Rocky IV."
Here's all the info on "Players," Yacenda and Perrault's latest project.
The untitled project will examine the ultra competitive world of eSports
As reported by Variety, "Players," is about a fictional "League of Legends" team that's trying to win its first championship, "after years of close calls and heartache." The show centers around two main characters, a 27-year-old veteran and a 17-year-old rookie who have to learn to work together to win. "Players" will air on Paramount+. It's being produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny or Die, as reported by Deadline.
"Players" is yet another comedy series joining Paramount+'s growing library. Currently, the streaming platform offers "iCarly," "No Activity," "For Heaven's Sake," "Why Women Kill" and adult animated sitcoms "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News," as well as the upcoming series "The Harper House." No premiere date for "Players" has been announced as of yet.
Yacenda and Perreault are known for making fun of some of the biggest trends in media and entertainment, from sports to true crime. With "League of Legends" currently among the most played PC games in the world, eSports would seem to be a promising subject for their next faux documentary.