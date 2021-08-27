The Truth About How David Dastmalchian Delivered A Great Performance In The Suicide Squad

"No matter the genre or style of film that I'm working on – and yes, it may be a larger than life, bombastic, zany, crazy project – I always look at the work and find something I recognize," Dastmalchian told NME.

In the case of Polka-Dot Man, he found two big struggles from his own life mirrored in the character. "The first was his struggle with morbid depression, which I have battled the majority of my life," Dastmalchian said. Dastmalchian's own past experience with suicidal feelings let him empathize with the character's eagerness to sign up for the squad's suicide mission. Polka-Dot Man's whispered "I hope so" after Bloodsport (Idris Elba) complains that "We're all going to die" in a briefing is played for laughs, but it's at the heart of the character.

Polka-Dot Man gets a form of catharsis for his pain in the film's final battle against Starro, as he uses his explosive dots to cripple one of Starro's legs (and, in his mind, exact revenge against the tyrannical mother whose experiments on him and his siblings gave him his abilities and ruined his life). His final, triumphant cry of "I'm a superhero!" just before Starro fatally smushes him represents maybe the first time in his life he's felt comfortable, even happy, in his own skin.

For Dastmalchian, it's been a longer — but more successful — story, featuring fewer smushes. "Getting the mental health treatment I needed is my greatest accomplishment," he told NME. "But I'm still working at it, you know, there's no victory flags or anything like that. It's a daily journey."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.