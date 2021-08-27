Kenya Barris' Feature Directorial Debut On Netflix Just Added A Ton Of Stars To Its Cast

Plot details for the comedy weren't given in the announcement, but The Hollywood Reporter story mentions that the film is "said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships."

Earlier this year, THR ran a lengthy story on the ruptured relationship between Netflix and Barris, who reportedly left his deal with the streamer to help launch BET Studios. "I just don't know that my voice is Netflix's voice," he said in June, amidst reports that Netflix thought the content he was developing was too niche while he thought they wanted him to play it too safe. That article noted that the upcoming film was like a version of "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" crossed with "Meet the Parents," which certainly tracks based on the description. If it's Murphy and Hill on the opposite sides of these divides, there's a chance the splits between the characters won't end up quite as polite as those in either of those films. What will it be like to see Murphy, who played the young iconoclast in the likes of "Trading Spaces" and "Beverly Hills Cop," as the older partner in one of these pairings?

No estimates are yet available on when the film might be released, or even go into production. Hill recently finished work on the Adam McKay Netflix comedy "Don't Look Up," due out later this year, while Murphy is expected to next appear as the third brother of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in "Triplets," a sequel to 1988's "Twins," if that long-in-development film ever gets off the ground.