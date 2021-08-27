The Batgirl Movie Director's Instagram Story Has Fans Going Wild

Despite boasting a history going back more than half a century and having given readers some of the most iconic moments in the DC universe, to date, Batgirl has appeared prominently in the same number of big screen feature films as Stuart Smalley or the municipality of Rock Vegas. Attempts have been made, and rumors have been circulated, and Joss Whedon very nearly got his name on another franchise about women doing martial arts in very large boots before stepping away in 2018.

In the end, Warner Bros. tagged "Bad Boys For Life" co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to helm "Batgirl," the 21st century reimagining of Barbara Gordon, currently slated to hit HBO Max somewhere in the area of 2022 or 2023. What's more, DCEU vet Christina Hodson, the writer and co-producer of "Birds of Prey," was brought on board to pen the script.

It's still early days, and not much information has surfaced regarding the project, so fans have been eager for any and all available updates. Lucky them — Arbi just posted some great news to his Instagram story that's sure to get people fired up like the back of a Batmobile.