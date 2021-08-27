Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up About The Wild Vibe Of Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho

After giving viewers a pitch-perfect slice of horror-comedy with "Shaun of the Dead" and deliriously slick action with "Baby Driver," writer-director Edgar Wright is set to plunge us headfirst into some mysterious time-travel horror with "Last Night in Soho." The movie stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young woman who finds herself transported to swinging 1960s London. But not only has she somehow gone back in time but she's also entered the body of a singer named Sandy (future "Furiosa" star Anya Taylor-Joy), which is how she experiences the alluring and unnerving trip to the past.

The trailer for "Last Night in Soho" teases a dreamy fantasy world drenched in red light and opulent fashions. In the midst of the glamour, though, there is something horrific at play, which, given what we've seen so far, appears to be a mix of real-world menaces and psychedelic terrors. In a recent profile in Tatler, Taylor-Joy gave her own impression of what kind of vibe we should expect in the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters on October 29.

Among other things, the actor called the movie, "a very well-directed acid trip." Here's what else she had to say.