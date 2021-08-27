Anya Taylor-Joy Opens Up About The Wild Vibe Of Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho
After giving viewers a pitch-perfect slice of horror-comedy with "Shaun of the Dead" and deliriously slick action with "Baby Driver," writer-director Edgar Wright is set to plunge us headfirst into some mysterious time-travel horror with "Last Night in Soho." The movie stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young woman who finds herself transported to swinging 1960s London. But not only has she somehow gone back in time but she's also entered the body of a singer named Sandy (future "Furiosa" star Anya Taylor-Joy), which is how she experiences the alluring and unnerving trip to the past.
The trailer for "Last Night in Soho" teases a dreamy fantasy world drenched in red light and opulent fashions. In the midst of the glamour, though, there is something horrific at play, which, given what we've seen so far, appears to be a mix of real-world menaces and psychedelic terrors. In a recent profile in Tatler, Taylor-Joy gave her own impression of what kind of vibe we should expect in the upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters on October 29.
Among other things, the actor called the movie, "a very well-directed acid trip." Here's what else she had to say.
Last Night in Soho promises to be a trippy, slow-burn horror delight
While speaking with Tatler, Taylor-Joy said of the film's time-bending take on the British capital, "Our version of London is presenting you with the fine line between downtown where your dreams will come true and a full-blown nightmare that is difficult to get out of."
As for Wright himself, he opened up about the film during a 2020 interview with Empire. "I've always liked films which have a slow burn into something else," the director said, "and a lot of my movies have that feeling. Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along." He also indicated that he was inspired by "psychological horror film that you got more in the '60s and '70s."
In her Tatler profile, Taylor-Joy gave an even more specific allegory for the film's tone. "We've all had moments when we've been at a party, met somebody and thought, 'Oh, this is wonderful, this person is really kind and we're really vibing,'" she began, "and then seven hours later you're like, 'Oh, this person's horrible and I no longer want to be in this situation.'"
We'll get a chance to experience it for ourselves when "Last Night in Soho" hits theaters on October 29.